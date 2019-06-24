Serial sex offender Patrick Nevin who attacked women he met on Tinder jailed for 12 years

A serial sex offender who attacked three women in the space of 11 days after meeting them through Tinder has been sentenced today.

Shortly after midday, Ms Justice Eileen Creedon imposed a sentence of 14 years with two suspended on condition he engage in anger management treatment, and abstain from using bodybuilding or performance-enhancing substances.

She imposed a five-year period of post-release supervision.

Nevin, 37, who is already serving a five-and-a-half year sentence for a third attack in July 2014, appeared in court dressed in dark slacks, a pressed blue shirt and a dark tie.

He attacked the women during their first meeting after they had been texting each other on the Tinder dating app and over the mobile phone.

Nevin, previously of Meadowlands Court, Mounttown Road, Dún Laoghaire and Dundalk, Co Louth, picked up one victim at her home before driving to a secluded spot in north Dublin.

After some kissing Nevin moved on top of her but the victim said she didn't want this. Nevin became extremely angry and began calling her a “mickey tease” and “c*nt” and told her she could get out and walk home if she wasn't going to have sex with him.

He told her that “you shouldn't have aroused me” and said she was “making a thick out of me”.

The other victim, who Nevin raped, told the court last year: “To say I was terrified is an understatement. After he raped me I was convinced he was going to leave me for dead in that area, beside an old graveyard.”

I had images running through my head of how he was going to kill me. He had the strength.

In July 2018, Nevin pleaded guilty to rape of this woman at Bellewstown, Co. Meath, on July 12, 2014, and to sexual assault four days later of the other woman at an unknown place in Co. Meath.

The father-of-two had been due to stand trial but changed his pleas to guilty following a legal ruling, which would allow the prosecution to introduce evidence from other women describing sexual assault by Nevin on a first date. His lawyers had challenged the admissibility of that evidence but Ms Justice Eileen Creedon ruled in favour of the State.

After hearing evidence last November Ms Justice Creedon adjourned sentencing to allow time for a Probation Service report. Last month Kathleen Noctor SC, prosecuting, told the court that the report was not ready.

The computer programmer is already serving a five-and-a-half year sentence which he received last year for the sexual assault of another woman he met on Tinder. This offence took place on July 23, 2014, and Nevin continues to deny it.

Previously the courts heard that in all of the “Tinder” attacks Nevin would convince the women to meet with him for a drive and he would pick them up at their home in a blue BMW. The court heard the women were fearful after the attack because Nevin knew where they lived.

Lawyers for Nevin asked the court to consider in mitigation his guilty plea and said this plea was of comfort to the victims. Paddy McGrath SC, defending, said his client's plea was an expression of his remorse.

Mr McGrath also said Nevin had written letters of apology to the victims. He said that his client was a relatively young man and asked the court to leave him some light at the end of the tunnel.

The victim of the July 12 attack told the court she was convinced Nevin would come to her home and will always be paranoid about it as long as she lives there with her son.

Nevin's attack on the other woman was recorded on his mobile phone and he can be heard getting angry and telling her to get out and walk home if she didn't have sex with him. Sergeant Selina Proudfoot said the number of times the victim said no to Nevin during the 44-minute long ordeal was “notable”.

Nevin has a previous conviction for assault on a former partner in 2001. The court heard that he battered the woman's two dogs to death before punching and kicking the woman in a prolonged assault which only ended when he finally fell asleep.

He was jailed for seven years for this attack and released in 2007. In April 2012, he was given a suspended four-year sentence for a firearms conviction. Gda Buckley said that in April 2010 Nevin had committed a minor traffic infringement and then failed to stop.

During a garda pursuit that followed, he threw a stun gun from the car. He was still serving this suspended sentence when he committed the sex attacks in July 2014.