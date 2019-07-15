News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Sentencing in Ana Kriegel case adjourned as judge awaits psychiatric reports

Sentencing in Ana Kriegel case adjourned as judge awaits psychiatric reports
By Eoin Reynolds
Monday, July 15, 2019 - 11:30 AM

A Central Criminal Court judge has adjourned sentencing until October for the two boys convicted of murdering 14-year-old schoolgirl Anastasia Kriegel as he awaits psychiatric reports.

Brendan Grehan SC, on behalf of the Director of Public Prosecutions, said Ana's parents have written a statement detailing the impact of Ana's death on their lives but they want to wait for a full sentence hearing before addressing the court.

The boys, referred to in the media only as Boy A and Boy B because they are aged 14, were in court for today's brief hearing and sat with their parents in the body of the court.

They were convicted on June 18 of murdering Ana at an abandoned house at Laraghcon, Clonee Road, Lucan on 14 May last year. Boy A was also convicted of Ana's aggravated sexual assault in a manner that involved serious violence to her.

Mr Justice Paul McDermott today said reports will be drawn up by two teams of psychiatrists in relation to the boys. Each child has been assigned an adult forensic psychiatrist and a child psychiatrist. He said there may also be a need for a psychologist.

READ MORE

'Things are not looking good' for Cork man facing deportation from US

He added: "That will take some time. It doesn't seem realistic they will occur before the end of term." He said that while it is a requirement under the Children Act that the justice system deals with child offenders quickly, he said he must also be conscious of practicalities.

He added: "The time to be taken is necessary time, dictated by the practicalities in place. The court is entitled to take such time as is appropriate."

Without those reports the judge said he felt it would be "inappropriate" to proceed with a sentence hearing. Patrick Gageby SC for Boy A said that the boy's defence team has also asked for a psychiatrist's assessment which will take ten to 12 days.

Damien Colgan SC for Boy B said his client is not relying on any reports other than those ordered by the court.

Justice McDermott further confirmed that he has been given probation reports in relation to each boy and reports from when the boys were remanded in Oberstown after they were first charged with Ana's murder. He has previously asked Oberstown to detail the educational facilities available to Boy A and Boy B while they are in custody.

Justice McDermott adjourned sentencing until October 29 and ordered that all relevant reports be made available to the legal teams by October 21.

READ MORE

Two killed and boy, 9, seriously injured in three separate collisions in last 24 hours

More on this topic

Editor found guilty of contempt and fined €4,500 over Ana Kriegel headline; publisher fined €25,000Editor found guilty of contempt and fined €4,500 over Ana Kriegel headline; publisher fined €25,000

DPP raises concerns that boys convicted for murder of Ana Kriegel may be identified during sentencingDPP raises concerns that boys convicted for murder of Ana Kriegel may be identified during sentencing

Ana Kriegel coverage: Judge to rule on editor's responsibility in newspaper contempt case Ana Kriegel coverage: Judge to rule on editor's responsibility in newspaper contempt case

Mental health professionals may interview parents of Ana Kriegel's murderers, court hearsMental health professionals may interview parents of Ana Kriegel's murderers, court hears

CourtCourt caseAna KriegelTOPIC: Anastasia Kriegel

More in this Section

Boy, 9, seriously injured after being struck by car while cycling in Co OffalyBoy, 9, seriously injured after being struck by car while cycling in Co Offaly

Man, 19, dies following road collision in Co AntrimMan, 19, dies following road collision in Co Antrim

Elderly man airlifted to hospital following fall during fishing competition Elderly man airlifted to hospital following fall during fishing competition

Safety fears prevent council contractors removing bonfire site graffitiSafety fears prevent council contractors removing bonfire site graffiti


Lifestyle

For Aidan Turner, being cast in Poldark felt like a risk. But, as the fifth and final series airs, there’s no doubt it’s paid off. The leading man talks to Georgia Humphreys about his favourite momentsCornish tasty: Aidan Turner talks about his favourite Poldark moments

Máire O’Halloran co-owns and runs the Clifden Bookshop in Co Galway, along with Nicole Shanahan.We sell books: ‘There’s a book out there that’ll turn the key to a lifelong love of reading’

The life-like pieces of Australian sculptor Sam Jinks provide one of the major exhibitions at Galway International Arts festival, writes Ellie O’ByrnePressing the flesh: Sculptor Sam Jinks a major draw for Galway International Arts Festival

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 13, 2019

  • 4
  • 8
  • 23
  • 25
  • 34
  • 35
  • 45

Full Lotto draw results »