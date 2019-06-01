NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Sentencing adjourned for ‘very naïve’ drug dealer

By Liam Heylin
Saturday, June 01, 2019 - 12:00 AM

A young man from Berrings, Co Cork, had sentencing in his case adjourned yesterday until July 3 in a case where he was caught with three different types of drugs with a street value totalling €42,000.

Altan O’Connell, aged 20, with an address at An Cusan Derry, Berrings, Co Cork, was in the sentencing list at Cork Circuit Criminal Court yesterday, but the judge dealing with the case was not available, so the case was put back for a month.

Altan O’Connell previously pleaded guilty to a charge that on July 20, 2017, at River View, Tower, Blarney, Co Cork, he had cocaine, cannabis, and ecstasy in Blarney last year for sale or supply at a time that the street value exceeded €13,000.

At 8pm on that date he was stopped driving from Riverview Estate. His car was searched and a rucksack in the boot contained most of the drugs, weighing scales and deal bags. Cannabis was found elsewhere in the car. It was stated in court at an earlier hearing that he had no previous conviction for drugs.

Son of Sophie Toscan du Plantier: 'I want it to be remembered the love this person brought'

It was also stated that at the time of the detection, the young man was part of an operation weighing and transporting the drugs and collecting drug debts. He was described as having associated with a negative and dangerous peer group and was very naïve in his approach.

O’Connell had been remanded in custody for sentencing yesterday. Judge Brian O’Callaghan remanded him in continuing custody for his colleague Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin to deal with the case.

Judge O’Callaghan also acceded to a defence application to request a prison governor’s report on the accused man. The charge of having more than €13,000 worth of drugs carries a mandatory minimum jail term of 10 years unless the sentencing judge finds exceptional circumstances.

TOPIC: Court case

