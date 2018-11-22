Sentence warning for teen who grabbed schoolgirl's breast

Sentencing of a youth who sexually assaulted a schoolgirl when she was surrounded and harassed on a footpath, has been adjourned for him to complete a treatment programme.

He was warned by a judge that he faces a custodial sentence if he does not take it seriously.

The Children's Court in Dublin

The girl, who is in her teens, had been on her way home from school when she was blocked and her breast was grabbed in north Co Dublin on a date in 2016.

The now 18-year-old youth pleaded guilty at the Dublin Children’s Court. He was aged 15 at the time of the offence.

An updated probation report was furnished to the court.

A specialist assessment of the youth has been arranged at a sexual offending treatment programme for adolescents.

His barrister said the Probation Service was seeking more time for this to be completed and it was hoped it would be of assistance to the court.

Judge John O'Connor adjourned the case until a date in December saying: “I've made myself clear how serious this has to be treated...Otherwise, it's a custodial sentence.”

He noted garda concerns that the teenager has continued to come to attention for a similar type of offence “but without the sexual aspect”.

The teen, who was accompanied to court by his mother, was remanded on continuing bail.

An account of the evidence was given earlier.

Garda John Delaney said a then 16-year-old girl, “was walking home from school at about 4pm when she was stopped by a group of youths of which the accused is alleged to have been one”.

“She was not allowed to continue on her journey and the accused grabbed the injured party’s breast before leaving the scene,” Garda Delaney said.

He said the girl was “extremely scared, there was no one else in the vicinity, there was no one outside this group that could see what was happening”.

A backpack was also swung at her and the group called her names and abused her before they began to walk away in another direction.

The girl then ran home and told her mother what had happened. Her mother called the local Garda station, Gda Delaney said. From their enquiries, the youth, then aged 15, was identified as one of the culprits.

He had no prior criminal convictions.

A victim impact statement prepared by the girl was handed into court.

The defence had asked the court to note the boy has apologised for his actions, and that he was taking full responsibility for his actions.

The court has also been asked by the defence to note that the incident took place two years ago and the boy’s young age at the time.

The teen’s lawyers have pleaded with the court to take into account the boy made admissions when gardai interviewed him.

He now used his time more positively and had plans to go on to third level education, the court was told.

The incident happened at a time when he was associating with a particular group of people and was not using his time in a useful fashion, the court heard.

The teen took part in sports and has been involved in a youth club in his community, the court heard in pleas for leniency.

A 16-year-old boy was accused of false imprisonment in connection with the incident, a charge he has denied.

It is alleged he had been in the group of youths that surrounded the girl and prevented her from leaving while she was assaulted, the court was told.

He will go on trial in early 2019.