NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Sentence increased for violent burglar used as 'muscle' in attack led by ex-INLA man Dessie O’Hare

By Ruaidhrí Giblin
Friday, April 12, 2019 - 01:40 PM

A violent burglar used as “muscle” to evict a family from their home, in an attack led by former INLA man Dessie O’Hare, has had his prison sentence increased on foot of an appeal by prosecutors.

Donal O’Hara (aged 27), of Glin Park, Coolock, Dublin 17, pleaded guilty at the Special Criminal Court to assaulting John Roche, causing him harm, at The Towers, Garter Lane, Saggart, Co Dublin on June 9, 2015.

He also admitted falsely imprisoning Martin Byrne at Rathcoole and Saggart on the same date.

CCTV footage captured the moment five men, including O’Hara, dragged Mr Roche from his house and assaulted him on the ground by kicking and punching him.

O’Hara was sentenced to three years imprisonment with the final year suspended, by Mr Justice Tony Hunt, presiding at the three-judge court, on July 31, 2018.

Donal O'Hara in 2015.

The Court of Appeal found O’Hara’s sentence to be “unduly lenient” today, on foot of an appeal by the Director of Public Prosecutions. He was accordingly resentenced to four years' imprisonment with the final year suspended, thus increasing his jail time by 12 months.

Giving judgment, President of the Court of Appeal Mr Justice George Birmingham said these were “very serious offences”.

He said the fact the false imprisonments were taking place “as part of a campaign to cause a family to leave their home is particularly disturbing”.

He said members of the Byrne family witnessed the very serious assault on Mr Roche, which must have contributed to their sense of “fear and alarm”.

READ MORE

Elderly man FBI believe to have produced and sold child porn 'for 30 years' loses challenge to pending extradition

Mr Justice Birmingham said O’Hara was on bail, in respect of a serious aggravated burglary, for which he received a significant sentence when he committed the present offences.

He said the Court of Appeal was “driven to the conclusion” that the net sentence of two years in jail was “clearly unduly lenient” to an “appreciable extent”.

He said the court had “internal comparators” in respect of sentences handed down to O’Hara’s accomplices.

Dessie O'Hare (aged 62), of Slate Rock Road, Newtownhamilton, County Armagh, also pleaded guilty to assaulting Mr Roche, causing him harm, and falsely imprisoning Mr Byrne on the same occasion. O’Hare, also known as “The Border Fox” was jailed for seven years yesterday.

Dessie O'Hare.

Declan Duffy (aged 44) of Hannover Street West in Dublin, also pleaded guilty to the same offences and was sentenced to six years imprisonment on January 29, 2018.

Daniel Kane (aged 29), of Hollycourt in Ballybrack, County Dublin, also pleaded guilty to the same offences and was sentenced to five years imprisonment with the final year suspended on April 27, 2018.

Mr Justice Birmingham, who sat with Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy and Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy, resentenced O’Hara to four years imprisonment with the final year suspended, thus increasing his jail term by 12 months.

Counsel for the DPP, Shane Costelloe SC, characterised the offence as a “gang of thugs accosting” a man to take him out of his house. He accepted that while other parties to the incident were “executives”, O’Hara was “muscle”.

In 2013, O’Hara was one of seven men who travelled from Dublin in convoy in order to commit a burglary at the home of a family in a cul de sac, in a rural area outside Killenaule, south Tipperary.

He was sentenced to 12 years imprisonment with the final seven years suspended for his role in the raid.

READ MORE

High Court hears gardaí would not 'peek' at newspaper editor's seized phone data

More on this topic

Businessman claims in High Court he is being defamed in false Twitter account

Book of evidence served on man charged with sexual assault and chasing three women while naked

Two men jailed in connection with murder of Aidan 'The Beast' O'Driscoll

Disabled youth to be moved from 'unacceptable' B&B arrangement

KEYWORDS

court

More in this Section

Govt 'mismanagement' of National Children's Hospital 'beggars belief', says Micheál Martin

Bikers to protest over plans to prosecute British soldier over Bloody Sunday

Government announces €70k for administration work on islands

Study finds mental health is still a stigma for more than 80% of people


Lifestyle

Ask Audrey: Should I be worried that my fiancee is googling ‘Discreet STD clinics in Cork?’

What to watch this week

Scene and heard: Record Store Day, Homecoming and GOT

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 10, 2019

    • 3
    • 9
    • 17
    • 29
    • 42
    • 43
    • 16

Full Lotto draw results »