Sentence given to father's killer was 'like a kick in the face'; Daughters to appeal

The heartbroken daughters of a slain taxi driver who want his killer's sentence appealed say they will never have another Christmas.

Joseph Hillen (24) was jailed for six years at the Central Criminal Court last week after a jury last year found him not guilty of murder but guilty of manslaughter for the killing of Martin Mulligan (53) at Carnmore, Balriggan, Dundalk, Co. Louth on September 28th, 2015.

Daughters Shauna (28) and Sharon (31) said that their barrister was "definitely" going to the Director of Public Prosecutions to seek a longer sentence.

Martin Mulligan at his daughter, Shauna's graduation with other daughter, Sharon, and wife Grainne

"We are very disappointed with the outcome of the court case and of the sentence," said Sharon.

"Six years is crazy. My man said things have actually got worse for her since sentencing because she feels now like her husband's life meant nothing."

Shauna said that the evidence of her father's injuries during the court case was "extremely hard to listen to".

"We had to watch while our mam had to take the stand which was horrific but there was nothing we could do. We felt completely helpless. We couldn't stand up for our dad in any way

"The accused doesn't have to take the stand. The victims aren't considered at all," said Shauna.

"My dad was a kind, caring and loving father with a captivating smile, a hearty laugh and someone who always put others first and always saw the good in people," she added.

Her sister Sharon said that the family had shunned Christmas since her father was ripped from their lives.

"We don't have Christmas anymore. We cancelled Christmas from the first year after his death.

"Shauna, my mam and I all went to Spain to escape it. To escape seeing others celebrate as a family. We just can't face it.

"We can't sit at the same table all together ever again. Dad was the biggest kid of the lot of us. Santa still came to dad and he loved Christmas and loved opening his presents. It used to be great fun but not anymore."

The heartbroken family said they feel they will always be the victims.

"The outcome of the case was like a kick in the face for us. There's a chance in a few years that myself or my family could bump into him (Hillen) somewhere.

"We'll be the ones to have to leave the restaurant, to have to leave the shops, to have to leave the street. We'll always have to be the ones to leave. It feels like we are the ones living a prison sentence and we can't see that changing in future times.