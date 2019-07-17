Sentence doubled for speeding motorist after his appeal

A motorist who sped from gardaí through a red light and a pedestrian crossing hoped to have a three-month jail term overturned on appeal today but the judge decided to double the sentence instead.

“This man could not care less about orders made by this court. I am increasing the sentence to six months.

“This man drove carelessly with total disregard for anyone else on the roads that day.

“His appeal will be struck out and the sentence increased from three months to six months,” Judge Brian O’Callagahn said.

The judge calculated from the evidence that the driving escapade at the centre of the appeal case was carried out 37 days after the motorist was disqualified from driving.

Michael Rahilly, of 35 St Rita’s Avenue, Gurranabraher, Cork, brought the appeal which backfired yesterday at Cork Circuit Appeals Court.

He was appealing against the severity of a total sentence of three months imposed on him after he had been convicted at Cork District Court on charges of having no licence, no insurance and careless driving.

Judge O’Callaghan noted that the maximum possible sentence on the charges was one of 12 months but that he was taking the plea of guilty and the defendant’s personal circumstances into consideration.

Sgt Brendan Kelly said the incident occurred at 3.30pm on February 21, 2018.

Gardaí observed Rahilly, who is aged around 35, driving at Gurranabraher Road at 3.30pm.

“Gardaí believed he was driving at excessive speed and followed him with blue lights and siren activated but he failed to stop. He drove on to Knockfree Avenue at excessive speed in a built-up area and on to Bantry Park Road.

“He then drove on to Churchfield Road. He drove through a pedestrian crossing and on to Fairhill. He then drove on to Glengarriff Road.

“When he eventually stopped he moved to the passenger seat but there was no one else in the car and the gardaí had seen him driving,” Sgt Kelly said.

Nikki O’Sullivan, defending, said the defendant co-operated with gardaí. Sgt Kelly replied to that suggestion: “Eventually.”

Judge O’Callaghan said: “He clearly put people at risk. He went through a pedestrian cross and a red light.”

