Senior public and civil servants to seek wage hike

Top civil and public servants are demanding "real increases in wages" to take account of inflation.

The Association of Higher Civil and Public Servants (AHCPS) has also called for the rollout of flexi-time to all their members as they claim a lack of family-friendly initiatives is a barrier for women seeking promotion to senior positions.

Speaking at the AHCPS Annual Delegate Conference AHCPS General Secretary, Ciaran Rohan called for an accelerated time frame for pay restoration through an early review of the Public Service Stability Agreement

He told those at the conference that it is now 11 years since members last had a pay increase for our members' grades and in that period of time the cost of living has increased by 6%.

"This highlights the fact that the spending power of our wages has been eroded by prices over the last decade. There are two further pay adjustments due this year and next year. But the remaining FEMPI restoration payment is not scheduled to be paid until the end of June 2021. That will mean thirteen years without a pay increase.

"It is now time to move beyond the language of crisis and emergency, move our focus from the past and look at real increases in wages and purchasing power," Mr Rohan said.

The Association, which represents more than 3,000 members at Assistant Principal Officer (APO) or Principal Officer (PO) level in the civil and public sector, also believes its members should be entitled to engage in political activity – something which is not currently permitted under Civil Service Code of Conduct.

Mr Rohan also hit out at the Haddington Road agreement for public sector workers, claiming there is a "very clear anti-family-friendly theme" which particular impacts higher civil and public servants.

Recent research from the ESRI highlights the lack of family-friendly initiatives as being a barrier for women seeking promotion to senior positions," he told delegates.

Mr Rohan added that, in order for gender parity targets to be achieved at the grade levels represented by the Association, there must be equal access to flexible working arrangements.