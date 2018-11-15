Home»ireland

Senior Northern Ireland politicians meeting Taoiseach for Brexit talks

Thursday, November 15, 2018 - 11:03 AM

A group of Northern Ireland politicians are meeting with the Taoiseach in Dublin to discuss the draft Brexit deal.

Sinn Féin’s leader for Northern Ireland Michelle O’Neill, SDLP leader Colm Eastwood, The Alliance Party’s Stephen Farry and Green Party leader Steven Agnew are attending a joint meeting with Mr Varadkar from 10am.

Outside Dublin’s government buildings, Mr Eastwood said that difficult days lay ahead for British Prime Minister Theresa May, but the group’s focus was on Northern Ireland.

“We have to make sure the backstop is fully backed, and that’s what we’re focused on, protecting people across this island,” he said.

“I think people should take some time to read the full implications of what this will mean.”

The Ulster Unionists and the DUP are not participating in the talks (Niall Carson/PA)

Ms O’Neill said that the group in Dublin represented the majority of Northern Ireland on a cross-community basis.

“It’s a very fluid situation, and I think it’ll be a very interesting day.

READ MORE: Latest: Northern Ireland ‘sold out’ by Prime Minister in EU negotiations, MPs told

“For us, we want to remain in the customs union and the single market and we want protections for the Good Friday Agreement, our message is as consistent today as it was yesterday.”

Mr Varadkar announced he would meet with the Northern Ireland parties on Wednesday night. However, the DUP and Ulster Unionist parties are not in attendance.

The Taoiseach added that he had not spoken to DUP leader Arlene Foster on Wednesday but said: “The door is always open and the phone is always on.”

- Press Association


