Senior Kinahan figure one of two men arrested in the UK

UK police are questioning two men as part of a joint operation into the supply of drugs and firearms in Ireland and the UK.

The operation, which is supported by the gardaí and other international policing partners, is said to be a major blow for organised crime gangs in Dublin.

Gardaí and the UK's National Crime Agency worked together in the operation. Picture: Twitter/ National Crime Agency

One of the men is believed to be a senior figure in the Kinahan crime gang.

A number of searches were conducted at premises in the Staffordshire area following the arrest of the men on their arrival at Birmingham Airport yesterday morning.

The pair, aged 51 and 20, who both have an address in Staffordshire, are being questioned as part of a joint Irish/UK investigation into the activities of an organised crime network alleged to be involved in the supply of drugs and firearms in Ireland and the UK.

The 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to import and supply drugs, firearms and ammunition, as well as money laundering offences.

The 20-year-old was arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences.

The men are being questioned at a police station in Staffordshire.

A spokesperson for Britain's National Crime Agency said: “A 51-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of conspiring to import and supply drugs, firearms and ammunition, as well as money laundering offences on arrival at Birmingham Airport this morning.

“At the same location a second man, aged 20, was arrested on suspicion of money laundering offences.

“NCA officers, supported by colleagues from Staffordshire Police, are also searching a property in the Tamworth area and a business premises in Birmingham.

“The arrest and searches are part of an investigation into the activities of an organised crime network alleged to be involved in the supply of drugs and firearms.”