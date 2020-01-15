'Sending out a very clear message': Body dismembered in 'mafia-style' message to drug bosses

The former head of the Garda cold case unit believes whoever left body parts in a bag in north Dublin earlier this week did it to send out a very clear message.
Two arms and two legs were found in a residential area in Coolock on Monday night.
Gardaí are in the process of identifying the remains and believe they could be that of a missing teenager involved in the drugs trade.
Former detective sergeant Alan Bailey says this type killing is often seen among international gangs.
"This is sending out a very clear message," he said.
"It's another form of intimidation."
Gardaí are awaiting DNA tests to confirm the identity of the victim, amid fears they may be that of a missing 17-year-old boy from Drogheda, Co Louth.
They suspect the dumping of body parts in a Dublin estate is a “mafia-style” message by drugs bosses and marks a “ramping up” in gangland violence.