Senator wants UK-style honours system introduced in Ireland

An Independent Senator has suggested an Honours system - like the "Lords" and "Sirs" one used in the UK - should be introduced here.

Gerard Craughwell thinks it would be a good way to recognise unsung heroes across the country doing important work.

He denied it would be class-based or be dominated by big names:

"There are great people working within our societies," he explained.

"Take Catherine Corless in Tuam for example who exposed the Tuam Babies burial case.

"She has done this country an immense amount of service that will never be recognised formally.

"We should have a way of recognising those types of people."