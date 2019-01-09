NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Senator calls on Transport Minister to ensure Irish airports are prepared for drones

Wednesday, January 09, 2019 - 10:28 AM
By Digital Desk staff

There is a call for the Transport Minister Shane Ross to ensure Irish airports are prepared for potential drone disruption.

No Drone Zones are in operation at airports across the country, but Senator Neale Richmond wants reassurances from Minister Ross on the issue.

It comes after the temporary closure of the departures runway yesterday evening at London Heathrow following a drone sighting.

Senator Richmond has said Irish travellers need to know that any possible sightings will be dealt with swiftly.

He said: "For the second time in a matter of weeks we've seen a British airport brought to a standstill by drone sightings and drone disturbances and I think it's a fair question to ask the Minister for Transport to make sure that Dublin Airport, and indeed all Irish airports, are adequately prepared to deal with anything similar."


