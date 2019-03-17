NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Senator Aodhán O'Ríordán says 'hate-monger' Donald Trump should not visit Ireland

Sunday, March 17, 2019 - 08:02 AM

Labour Senator Aodhán O'Ríordán has said US President Donald Trump should not come to Ireland.

It is likely Mr Trump could visit Ireland as early as June, but no firm date has been set. The US President this week confirmed a trip would happen this year, when he met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Washington.

He said he had “a warm spot for Doonbeg”, where he has his Trump International Golf Links and Hotel.

Senator O'Ríordán is holding an 'Irish Stand' vigil at the Famine Memorial in Dublin at 3pm today in an anti-racism campaign.

He hit out at Mr Trump over his anti-immigrant stance, saying: "I don't think he's welcome here; I don't think we want him here.

"I think there's a message from Irish people that we reject that type of politics...Today is an opportunity for Irish people to say that when hate causes such hurt and such violence all over the world, that one of the chief hate-mongers out there - Donald Trump - is not welcome in this country.

"We'll be saying that quite strongly today."

More on this topic

Author Marlon James says he was desperate to ‘drive out the gay’ with exorcism

Grieving families given soil from Ethiopian crash site

Suspect arrested in murder of reputed mob boss

Solskjaer laments worst Manchester United performance of his interim tenure

More in this Section

'The most important thing is not to be afraid': Taoiseach condemns New Zealand terror attack

‘Cork City must change or risk irrelevance’, says outgoing head of planning

Trump could visit Ireland as early as June, says Taoiseach

Irish pupils join 100 other countries calling for climate change action


Lifestyle

LOUISE O'NEILL: I often wonder why people find it so difficult to believe how prevalent sexual violence is

Lindsay Woods: I envisaged basking in her worldly sophistication

Rare Irish £20 note up for auction

6 of the smallest spring-cleaning hacks that will have the biggest impact on your life

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, March 16, 2019

    • 7
    • 15
    • 23
    • 37
    • 41
    • 43
    • 3

Full Lotto draw results »