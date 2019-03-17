Senator Aodhán O'Ríordán says 'hate-monger' Donald Trump should not visit Ireland

Labour Senator Aodhán O'Ríordán has said US President Donald Trump should not come to Ireland.

It is likely Mr Trump could visit Ireland as early as June, but no firm date has been set. The US President this week confirmed a trip would happen this year, when he met Taoiseach Leo Varadkar in Washington.

He said he had “a warm spot for Doonbeg”, where he has his Trump International Golf Links and Hotel.

Senator O'Ríordán is holding an 'Irish Stand' vigil at the Famine Memorial in Dublin at 3pm today in an anti-racism campaign.

He hit out at Mr Trump over his anti-immigrant stance, saying: "I don't think he's welcome here; I don't think we want him here.

"I think there's a message from Irish people that we reject that type of politics...Today is an opportunity for Irish people to say that when hate causes such hurt and such violence all over the world, that one of the chief hate-mongers out there - Donald Trump - is not welcome in this country.

"We'll be saying that quite strongly today."