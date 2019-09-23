News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Seller of winning Lotto ticket in Cork to share bonus with staff

Barry O'Sullivan, store owner of Centra Innishannon.
By Digital Desk staff
Monday, September 23, 2019 - 02:53 PM

The Cork business owner who sold the €5.3m Lotto ticket is to share the seller's prize with his staff.

Barry O'Sullivan is the store owner of Centra Innishannon which will receive €15,000 from the National Lottery - despite rumours in the local area over the weekend.

"The story in the pub last night was that I was getting €250,000 - 5%," he said, before adding that the number is in fact €15,000.

"I am going to give that to the staff. It's nice to share it around," Mr O'Sullivan said speaking to John Paul McNamara on C103's Cork Today show.

"It will go around a little bit further that way.

We're a small close-knit community here and it's the staff that are the shop.

"It's a reward for them for all their hard work.

The search is on for the lucky winner who bought a Quick Pick ticket on Saturday.

