Seller of winning Lotto ticket in Cork to share bonus with staff

The Cork business owner who sold the €5.3m Lotto ticket is to share the seller's prize with his staff.

Barry O'Sullivan is the store owner of Centra Innishannon which will receive €15,000 from the National Lottery - despite rumours in the local area over the weekend.

"The story in the pub last night was that I was getting €250,000 - 5%," he said, before adding that the number is in fact €15,000.

"I am going to give that to the staff. It's nice to share it around," Mr O'Sullivan said speaking to John Paul McNamara on C103's Cork Today show.

"It will go around a little bit further that way.

We're a small close-knit community here and it's the staff that are the shop.

"It's a reward for them for all their hard work.

The search is on for the lucky winner who bought a Quick Pick ticket on Saturday.