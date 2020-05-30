News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Seizure of container load of smuggled cigarettes in Co Armagh leads to cross-border investigation

Seizure of container load of smuggled cigarettes in Co Armagh leads to cross-border investigation
By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, May 30, 2020 - 09:07 PM

Investigations are continuing on both sides of the border after the seizure of a container load of illicit, smuggled cigarettes in Co Armagh.

A number of premises were raided in Co Louth as part of the joint cross border operation, involving the gardaí, the PSNI, Revenue and HMRC.

It resulted in the seizure of over €97,000 in cash, two tonnes of raw tobacco, two tonnes of process and packaged tobacco and machinery involved in the packaging process.

No arrests have been made in the Republic and investigations on both sides of the border are ongoing.

Meanwhile, police in Co Armagh also seized suspected cocaine with an estimated value of around £60,000 (€73,360) last night.

READ MORE

Burglars armed with baseball bat and hammer break into Belfast house

More on this topic

Man due in court over €130,000 drugs seizure in Co Longford by Gardaí Man due in court over €130,000 drugs seizure in Co Longford by Gardaí

€333k worth of drugs seized after eight properties searched in Mayo€333k worth of drugs seized after eight properties searched in Mayo

Man arrested following discovery of €130k cannabis grow house in LongfordMan arrested following discovery of €130k cannabis grow house in Longford

Two arrested following €280k cocaine seizureTwo arrested following €280k cocaine seizure


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Drug seizures

More in this Section

DCU offers flexible accommodation to meet new Covid-19 arrangementsDCU offers flexible accommodation to meet new Covid-19 arrangements

Pint delivery service to resume in Belfast as bar settles dispute with PSNIPint delivery service to resume in Belfast as bar settles dispute with PSNI

Decision on accelerating easing of restrictions to be made next weekDecision on accelerating easing of restrictions to be made next week

Woman loses action over BreastCheck screeningWoman loses action over BreastCheck screening


Lifestyle

A Spectacular 28.86-carat ring, the largest D-colour diamond ever offered online, will come up at Christie's Jewels in New York from June 16-30.High value diamond adds serious sparkle to online sale

A whiff of new normality is in the air, writes Des O'SullivanAntiques: How to put a post-lockdown world in the frame

Buy everything on Michelle Darmody’s list and create five meals.One List, Five Meals: Irish stew with a twist; Yellow Pepper Omelette

‘There are two of us, in it together’From Chestnut to Sage - how family food businesses, real labours of love, are coping with Covid

More From The Irish Examiner

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, May 30, 2020

  • 3
  • 13
  • 23
  • 29
  • 33
  • 38
  • 15

Full Lotto draw results »