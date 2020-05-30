Seizure of container load of smuggled cigarettes in Co Armagh leads to cross-border investigation

Investigations are continuing on both sides of the border after the seizure of a container load of illicit, smuggled cigarettes in Co Armagh.

A number of premises were raided in Co Louth as part of the joint cross border operation, involving the gardaí, the PSNI, Revenue and HMRC.

It resulted in the seizure of over €97,000 in cash, two tonnes of raw tobacco, two tonnes of process and packaged tobacco and machinery involved in the packaging process.

No arrests have been made in the Republic and investigations on both sides of the border are ongoing.

Meanwhile, police in Co Armagh also seized suspected cocaine with an estimated value of around £60,000 (€73,360) last night.