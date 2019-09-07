Security, travel and food among biggest concerns ahead of Brexit

Three in four Irish people believe Brexit will result in the Irish economy suffering.

A survey of a thousand people found 69% are concerned over risks to travel plans and possible security checks on a border.

31% felt that despite Brexit, affordable housing should be the country's main priority.

Finian Murphy from Core communications, says their 'Brexit Barometer' dug deep into people's feelings and fears about what lies ahead.

The survey found that the majority are concerned over possible security checks near the border.

Mr Murphy said that security and logistics at the border were a big concern for people.

"67% of people are concerned about the future relationships between Irish people and people in the UK with a particular focus on the peace process."

Flights, fuel and food were among the main things that people have concerns about when it comes to Brexit.

"68% believe flying to the UK will be a worse experience," said Mr Murphy.

"58% are concerned about choice and price when purchasing groceries.

"They are concerned that maybe they won't be getting their favourite brands.

"And 54% are worried about buying petrol or diesel."