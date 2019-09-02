News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Security tight in Clare as Mike Pence due to touch down in Shannon

By Pat Flynn
Monday, September 02, 2019 - 01:56 PM

Security is tight in Co Clare today ahead of an official visit to Ireland by US vice-president Mike Pence. Two United States Air Force C-32A aircraft carrying Mr Pence and his party are currently en route to Shannon from Warsaw, Poland.

Mr Pence will be met at Shannon Airport by Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney and Mayor of Clare Councillor Cathal Crowe when Air Force Two touches down at around 3.30pm.

Mr Coveney is expected to hold a brief meeting with Mr Pence at Shannon, while the vice-president will attend a number of official functions in Dublin tomorrow. He is expected to visit President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uactharáin before meeting Taoiseach Leo Varadkar at Farmleigh House.

Following formalities at Shannon Airport this afternoon, Mr Pence will be flown by helicopter to President Donald Trump’s hotel and golf resort in Doonbeg where security is also tight.

Two Blackhawk helicopters, flown into Shannon last Wednesday on board a C17 Globemaster III military transport plane, carried out a number of dry runs to the Doonbeg property and other locations over the weekend.

While security at Shannon Airport isn’t as tight as it was for the visit of President Donald Trump in June, airport authorities are advising passengers to allow an extra 15 minutes for their journey. They have pointed out however that it’s business-as-usual at the airport.

Gardaí have been stopping vehicles at the entrance to the airport since earlier today while significant garda foot and mobile patrols are visible in the vicinity of the airport and adjacent industrial estate.

As part of the security operation, which is expected to cost up to €5m, additional fencing has also been erected along a section of the main approach road to the airport in anticipation of any possible protest against the visit.

Mr Pence will meet Taoiseach Leo Varadkar again (Brian Lawless/PA)

However, while it’s understood that no such protest is expected, the garda public order unit will remain on standby in Shannon.

It is understood that Amnesty International will be hold a protest against the visit in Dublin tomorrow.

Mr Pence has already said he will reconnect with his Irish roots during a two-day stay which wasn’t originally due to take place until the weekend. It’s expected that Mr and Mrs Pence will host a private family dinner in the village where he will meet with relatives.

Gardaí have said there should be minimal disruption to the public during the visit but confirmed there will be some diversions in Doonbeg village for a time tomorrow evening with just local access allowed.

