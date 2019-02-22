NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Security patrols on Irish Rail services increase by 35%

Friday, February 22, 2019 - 06:35 PM
By Digital Desk staff

Security patrols on Irish Rail services have increased by 35% in the last 18 months.

Earlier this month, it was revealed the company planned to hire more staff to deal with the increasing number of incidents of anti-social behaviour.

Irish Rail's Barry Kenny says there is a seasonal trend to such incidents:

"We have ramped up our security patrols by 35% over the last 18 months to counter-act (anti-social behaviour)," he said.

"There is a seasonal element to it. It peaks around school holidays.

"The very hot weeks or weekends, you are potentially going to have events out on the routes out to beaches along the coast," he added.

More on this topic

Pearse Street and Tara Street Dart stations to be closed this weekend

Irish Rail to hire new staff in bid to tackle antisocial behaviour

Railway footbridge works in Tipperary declared unauthorised

No train services from Pearse Street this weekend


KEYWORDS

Irish RailAnti-Social BehaviourTrains

More in this Section

Jury to hear closing speeches in Denis O’Brien case next week

Pearse Street and Tara Street Dart stations to be closed this weekend

Irish scientists develop material that could boost smartphone battery life by 300%

Police officer injured after patrol car rammed in Antrim


Lifestyle

Toasting the Oscars? 6 award-winning wines to mark the occasion

Live music review: Chvrches play a blinder at the Olympia

7 ways to manage toddler tantrums, according to an expert

The unlikely leading man: Viggo Mortensen earned his Oscar nomination by being everything a movie star isn’t

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, February 20, 2019

    • 1
    • 9
    • 10
    • 16
    • 19
    • 30
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »