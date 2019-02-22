Security patrols on Irish Rail services increase by 35%

Security patrols on Irish Rail services have increased by 35% in the last 18 months.

Earlier this month, it was revealed the company planned to hire more staff to deal with the increasing number of incidents of anti-social behaviour.

Irish Rail's Barry Kenny says there is a seasonal trend to such incidents:

"We have ramped up our security patrols by 35% over the last 18 months to counter-act (anti-social behaviour)," he said.

"There is a seasonal element to it. It peaks around school holidays.

"The very hot weeks or weekends, you are potentially going to have events out on the routes out to beaches along the coast," he added.