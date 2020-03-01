News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Security operation to begin ahead of Royal visit to Ireland

Prince William and Kate Middleton during a visit to Tata Steel in Port Talbot in south Wales last month. Picture: Toby Melville/PA Wire
By Digital Desk staff
Sunday, March 01, 2020 - 01:27 PM

A full-scale security operation is expected to begin tomorrow ahead of the visit of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge.

William and Kate are set to arrive in Ireland on Tuesday for a two day trip.

Exact details of the itinerary of the royal couple have not yet been announced but security checks are already underway in the lead-up to their arrival early on Tuesday morning.

They are set to visit various places in Dublin before also traveling to Co Meath to visit the megalithic tombs.

They are expected to visit the national stud in Kildare as well before travelling to Galway to celebrate its reign as European City of Culture.

As well as gardaí and the Garda Armed Support Unit, the couple will also be accompanied by their own specialist security detail.

The trip will be the first time they have been here as a couple in an official capacity.

