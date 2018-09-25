Home»Breaking News»ireland

Security man had his nose broken

Tuesday, September 25, 2018 - 01:50 AM

By Liam Heylin

A security man at the Voodoo Rooms in Cork had his nose broken by a customer.

Shane Dwan of Ceol Na Mara, Knockmahon, Bunmahon, Waterford, pleaded guilty to a charge of assaulting security staff member Ian Kennedy there on the night of October 19/20, 2017.

Inspector Daniel Coholan said: “The injured party was punched in the mouth by the defendant after he identified himself as a security man at the premises.”

He said Dwan had a conviction for assault causing harm in Waterford in 2014 where he was given a community service order. Referring to the assault before Cork District Court, Judge Olann Kelleher said: “And here we are again.”

Shane Collins-Daly, defending, said: “He accepts this was a serious incident.”

He said Dwan fell back into the security man and there was some pushing.

“Alcohol would have been a problem at the time,” he said.

Judge Kelleher asked: “Has there been any effort to pay compensation? It was a year ago. He broke this man’s nose.”

The solicitor replied: “If you gave him one or two months.”

The judge said: “I am amazed he has not done it already.”

He put sentencing back to November 5.


