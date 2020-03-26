Security man arrested after firearms seizure 'may face more serious charges'

A father-of-three arrested for transporting four shotguns and a revolver in a car in west Dublin has been further remanded in custody pending the possibility of more serious charges.

Security man Eugene Farrell, 40, was refused bail last week after he was charged over the weapons seizure on St Patrick's Day.

Mr Farrell, of Moorefield Avenue, Clondalkin, Dublin, is accused of three counts of possession of stolen property, but the court heard more serious charges are likely to be brought.

He faced his second hearing when he appeared via video-link before Judge Victor Blake at Cloverhill District Court today.

Judge Blake noted directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions were required. Garda Sergeant Stephen Nalty, court presenter, told Judge Blake that it was a recent matter and there will be a “comprehensive file”.

Further more serious charges were contemplated, he added.

Judge Blake remanded Mr Farrell in continuing custody to appear again on April 9 next.

The accused spoke briefly to greet Judge Blake and to say thanks when his case was adjourned.

At his first hearing on March 20, he was denied bail following objections by Garda Michael Brislane who alleged the three shotguns were stolen in house burglaries.

He said they included a Harrington taken in Maynooth, Co Kildare on October 4, 2018; a Beretta in Swords, Co Dublin on September 19, 2018; and a Mossberg shotgun taken at Dunboyne, Co Meath on September 6, 2019.

During a bail hearing, Garda Brislane alleged he was on patrol in the Ardmore Estate in Tallaght at 9.45pm on March 17 when he noticed a grey Peugeot 407 acting suspiciously.

After it was pursued he saw two men running from the vehicle, he said.

Garda Brislane ran to the door and arrested the accused, the driver. He said a gearbag in the boot contained four shotguns and a revolver.

The handgun was loaded with six rounds of ammunition and there were four shotgun rounds in the bag.

The garda alleged the accused was caught red-handed.

Defence solicitor Matthew Kenny had said his client’s son was in prison and faced threats of assault over a drug debt. His client had made an error out of misplaced loyalty to his son and thought he was transporting drugs, not guns, the solicitor said.

Mr Kenny had also said his client had not named names but co-operated as much as he could and made admissions.

Cloverhill District Court has amended its practices to cope with the Covid-19 emergency and two judges divided the list of cases which were dealt with in separate courtrooms.

A statement from the Courts Service said it was “organising scale back and distance to promote health, yet maintain rights”.

The district court in Cloverhill was working with the Irish Prison Service to “organise the running order of the video-link cases based on security and prison requirements and, to operate the list in groups of five, also allowing the prison to manage the throughput of prisoners needed in court more easily".

“These measures, cumulatively, should significantly reduce the pressure on managing prisoners in the Cloverhill video-link area , given the security and social distancing needs.

"Added to these measures we are actively promoting the use of video-link for professional visits for solicitors and barristers in order to allow social distancing be maintained."