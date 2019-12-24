News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Security guards to patrol church car-parks in Donegal following spate of break-ins

By Stephen Maguire
Tuesday, December 24, 2019 - 05:13 PM

Volunteer security guards will patrol church car-parks in Co Donegal for Christmas masses after a spate of break-ins to parishioner's cars.

Three cars were broke into last Sunday with iPads, handbags and even children's medication stolen in the raids.

Gardai suspect a well-organised and very mobile gang are behind the thefts.

Now locals have launched a fightback to secure their cars for parishioners going to mass over the festive season.

County councillor Paul Canning is spear-heading the campaign.

He said “It’s sad that we have to actually do this in the season of good will.

“I know this is a little extreme on Christmas week, but it’s better to be safe than sorry.”

Councillor Canning added “I would also urge people not to leave anything in their car that would be seen or of interest to the burglar.”

As well as the stolen items, damage has been caused to a number of vehicles when the gang smashed windows and even smashed the boot lock on one car.

Gardaí have also warned people to be clever when parking, not to leave items in their cars and to park in well-lit areas.

Garda Grainne Doherty said: "These people are chancers and we are asking people not to take any chances with their vehicles and valuable items in the run-up to and over Christmas.

"We are asking people not to leave any valuables in cars when they are attending church services over Christmas and also to park their cars in well-lit areas.

"Don't simply put handbags and other valuables in the footwells of cars as these people know they could be there. Our message is not to take any chances."

