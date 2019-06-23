News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Security alerts underway in Fermanagh and Antrim

Sunday, June 23, 2019 - 01:48 PM

Two security alerts are under way in counties Fermanagh and Antrim.

In Fermanagh, a suspicious object was discovered in the Wattlebridge Road area of Newtownbutler close to the border today. The B533 road has been closed as officers investigate.

Superintendent Clive Beatty said: "The alert follows a report that a suspicious object has been found in the vicinity of Wattlebridge and police are currently investigating.

"The B533 road heading southbound from Newtownbutler will be closed and motorists are advised to seek alternative main routes for their journey.

"I am appealing to members of the public living in or travelling through the area to be vigilant and not to touch any suspicious objects. The safety of the community is of paramount importance and anyone with any information in relation to this incident should contact police on 101."

In the Co Antrim incident, a suspicious object was found in the Ross Meadows area of Ballymena this morning.

Police are currently at the scene.

Both Ross Meadows and Ross Lane are closed to traffic and a number of houses have been evacuated.

More on this topic

Competitor killed in Donegal International Rally

Police arrest man found with pint of Guinness in cup holder

Roy Keane quits as Nottingham Forest assistant manager

Actress Sheridan Smith says she was drunk when she blamed fiance’s mum for dog death

More in this Section

41 arrested after second day of Donegal International Rally

What do you want to grow your bank for? Patrick Honohan says banks have not learned lessons

Two due at special court sitting after Cork's biggest drugs haul this year

Bike-sharing removes five tonnes of carbon from Dublin each year - research


Lifestyle

Underarm tactics: Meet the scientist on a mission to end body odour

The Menu: Food news with Joe McNamee

How about a trip back in time at Cork antiques sales

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, June 22, 2019

    • 3
    • 4
    • 19
    • 32
    • 39
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »