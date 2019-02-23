NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Security alert in Tyrone declared 'elaborate hoax' by PSNI

Saturday, February 23, 2019 - 06:36 PM
By Rebecca Stiffe

The security alert in Tyrone has ended and has been declared 'an elaborate hoax'.

Police were investigating a suspect device in Burn Rd, Cookstown in Tyrone earlier today.

A number of homes and businesses were evacuated according to the BBC.

The Burn road was closed for a period of time between William street and Park Avenue, as police officers investigated the device.

Anyone with informaiton is asked to contact detectives at Cookstown on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

More on this topic

Northern Ireland Police left baffled after caller complains about drug dealing ‘scam’

Murder probe after farmer shot dead in Co Antrim home

Airlines express interest in bidding for flybmi’s Derry to Stansted service

Two women lose £105,000 in romance scams in Northern Ireland


KEYWORDS

PSNITyrone

More in this Section

Limerick boating incident: 'I can still hear the girls screaming'

Government are 'sleepwalking' into a chaotic disorderly Brexit, say Fianna Fáil

'Shocked, angered and dismayed': Dublin Mayor on amalgamation of Clondalkin Jigsaw

Cervical Check: Fianna Fáil say delayed Scally report is 'disappointing'


Lifestyle

Wishlist: Vintage fashion and home-ware are back in style

Spring has sprung: Use the new season turn your garden into an environmentally sound patch

It makes cents to get savvy with household spending

Designer home: Turning a small house into a spacious family home

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, February 23, 2019

    • 3
    • 19
    • 21
    • 29
    • 31
    • 35
    • 22

Full Lotto draw results »