Security alert in Tyrone declared 'elaborate hoax' by PSNI

The security alert in Tyrone has ended and has been declared 'an elaborate hoax'.

Police were investigating a suspect device in Burn Rd, Cookstown in Tyrone earlier today.

A number of homes and businesses were evacuated according to the BBC.

The Burn road was closed for a period of time between William street and Park Avenue, as police officers investigated the device.

Anyone with informaiton is asked to contact detectives at Cookstown on 101 or Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.