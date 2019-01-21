Security alert in place in Derry following van hijacking

A security alert is currently in place in the Circular Road area of Derry.

The PSNI says the alert was issued after reports that three masked men hijacked a van at around 11.30am today.

The police service says the men threw an object into the back of the vehicle before abandoning it.

Cordons are in place at the moment.

