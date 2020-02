Speed limits on sections of the N7 and M7 are due to expire at midnight tonight.

Roadworks had restricted motorists to speeds of 80 kilometres and 100 kilometres an hour in places.

The curbs have been in place since January 2018.

Limits on on the N7 between Junction 9 and Junction 8 now revert to 100km per hour, while the M7 reverts to the motorway standard of 120km per hour.

Drivers are being warned however that ongoing site operations will mean some night-time lane closures.