Secretary-General of the Department of Finance David Doyle has passed away

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has paid tribute to David Doyle, former Secretary-General of the Department of Finance, who has died.

Mr Doyle, while as Secretary-General played a key role on the night of the 2008 Bank Guarantee and was then minister Brian Lenihan's top official throughout much of the crisis before his retirement in 2010.

“David Doyle had a long and distinguished career in the public service. A native of County Meath, I wish to extend my sympathy to his family and friends,” Mr Donohoe said.

Controversy arose on his retirement when he got a pension top-up worth more than €500,000 at a time when the government was introducing swingeing cuts to public services.