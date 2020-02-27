News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Secretary-General of the Department of Finance David Doyle has passed away

Secretary-General of the Department of Finance David Doyle has passed away
Minister for Finance Paschal Donohoe has expressed his condolences to the family and friends of David Doyle. Photo Mark Stedman/RollingNews.ie
By Daniel McConnell

Political Editor

Thursday, February 27, 2020 - 05:43 PM

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe has paid tribute to David Doyle, former Secretary-General of the Department of Finance, who has died.

Mr Doyle, while as Secretary-General played a key role on the night of the 2008 Bank Guarantee and was then minister Brian Lenihan's top official throughout much of the crisis before his retirement in 2010.

“David Doyle had a long and distinguished career in the public service. A native of County Meath, I wish to extend my sympathy to his family and friends,” Mr Donohoe said.

Controversy arose on his retirement when he got a pension top-up worth more than €500,000 at a time when the government was introducing swingeing cuts to public services.

READ MORE

UCC students protesting against rent hikes believe they'll be camped for another week


TOPIC: NONE

More in this Section

German lawyer who represents Qatari human rights victims claims his email has been hackedGerman lawyer who represents Qatari human rights victims claims his email has been hacked

Irish pharmacies see rush for protective masks and sanitiser amid coronavirus fearsIrish pharmacies see rush for protective masks and sanitiser amid coronavirus fears

Gardaí seek help to find missing Vasile Tsapchuk Gardaí seek help to find missing Vasile Tsapchuk

Covid-19 fears prompt judge to ask coughing woman to leave courtroomCovid-19 fears prompt judge to ask coughing woman to leave courtroom


Lifestyle

Beauty experimentation has to start somewhere, and for many of us it’s with the same high street products and trendy looks.From the 70s to the 00s, these were the beauty products that defined your teenage years

Bestselling novelist Jojo Moyes talks about the books she grew up with, what she’s reading now, and the literature gaps she wants to fill.Jojo Moyes: My life in books

This week's food news with Joe McNammee.The Menu: Quick nibbles; International Women's Day; The People's Choice

With spring around the corner, it’s the perfect time to treat your home to a detox. Gabrielle Fagan taps up the Topology design gurus for tips.How to make your home calmer and less cluttered in 7 simple steps

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Wednesday, February 26, 2020

  • 2
  • 11
  • 26
  • 31
  • 40
  • 47
  • 18

Full Lotto draw results »