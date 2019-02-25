Secondary school 'deeply saddened' by death of student, 16, in Carlow crash

A secondary school, where a Junior Cert teenager was a student have enlisted the help of psychologists following a fatal accident in which he died and one other was seriously injured.

The 16-year-old victim Eamon Kavanagh was from Raheenleigh Myshall, Co Carlow.

Eamon was driving the car when it hit the wall at around 5am on Sunday, when it hit a wall at an area known as the Nine Stones, close to Mt Leinster, Borris, Co Carlow. Weather conditions were foggy at the time.

The scene of a fatal car crash near nine Stones Borris County Carlow. Picture Dylan Vaughan.

Four other male occupants of the car, all in their late teens, were taken to St Luke’s General Hospital in Kilkenny and Waterford University Hospital for their injuries. One of the teenagers, who is in a critical condition, was later transferred to the Mater Hospital in Dublin.

Eamon was one of five children of James and Jennifer Kavanagh.

In a statement, the teenager’s secondary school, Borris Vocational said: “Our school has implemented our Critical Incident Management Plan. Psychologists from the National Education Psychological Service (NEPS) have been with us today and will assist and advise staff in our efforts to support our students at this time.

“The staff will be helping students to deal with this tragic event. The school will be open to parents to support them and to offer them advice and guidance.

“We learned this morning of the death of one our students, Eamon Kavanagh. This is a terrible tragedy for the family, our school and our community.

We are deeply saddened by these events. Our sympathy and thoughts are with Eamon’s parents, brothers and sister, their wider family and many friends.

“Eamon was a very popular third year student and will be greatly missed by all who knew him. We have been in contact with his family and they have requested that we all understand their need for privacy at this difficult time.

“Offers of support have been pouring in and are greatly appreciated. We would ask you to respect our privacy at this time. Thank you.”

Funeral arrangements are yet to be announced.

Gardaí are continuing to investigate the crash and anyone with information are asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 9136620, the Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.