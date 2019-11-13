Second youth pleads guilty to taking part in brutal attack after gang 'took the law into their own hands'

A second youth has pleaded guilty to taking part in a vicious gang attack on a man after a group of youths "took the law into their own hands" because he allegedly stole a greeting card from a shop.

Dublin Children’s Court heard that Christopher Palmer, 20, was found dead five days after he was repeatedly punched, stamped and kicked in the head on November 11 last year.

However, he did not to go to hospital and gardaí could not attribute his death to the violent incident because they could not know if anything happened to him in the intervening days.

Judge Brendan Toale noted a guilty plea had been entered by a 17-year-old boy who had the least serious role in the attack.

He was aged 16 at the time, and was the second oldest of three boys charged with involvement in the incident.

Judge Toale adjourned sentencing him for four weeks for a probation report to be obtained.

Last week, a co-accused, aged 16, was remanded on bail pending sentence for his role in the incident, after he pleaded guilty.

The Children’s Court had heard that boy, then aged 15, dragged Mr Palmer out of a shop at Ballybough Road, Dublin 3 and he was responsible for four out of 19 blows, many to his head, inflicted over a two-minute period.

He was the youngest of three youths charged.

Judge Toale has sought a pre-sentence probation report him for his next hearing which will take place later this month.

The third and oldest co-accused, aged 17, suspected of being the ring-leader and responsible for 11 kicks and punches will face a higher court, he ruled.

He had offered to plead guilty but describing the violence as vicious and significant, Judge Toale held that his case should be sent forward to the Circuit Court, which has tougher sentencing powers.

He was ordered to appear again in December to be served with a book of evidence and returned for trial.

All three are accused of violent disorder in connection with the incident.

Outlining the background, Detective Garda Kevin Keys told Judge Toale that Mr Palmer died on November 16 last year in Birmingham in England. His family asked if the events connected to the charge contributed in any way to his death.

Gardaí investigated the matter, he said, adding, “And we cannot attribute anything here to his death”.

He said at about 5.30pm, Mr Palmer entered the Day to Day shop on Ballybough Road and appeared to take a greeting card and tried to conceal it on his person.

He was observed by a group of eight to 10 people outside.

It was alleged they “took matters into their own hands and retrieved the card”. Three pieces of CCTV footage were shown to the judge by Detective Garda Keys.

He told the court they showed Mr Palmer attempting to leave the shop and how he was pushed by in by the oldest of the trio.

The youngest of the group dragged the man out of the shop by his foot and his runner could be seen coming off. The second boy to plead guilty threw one blow at the victim.

The man received a total of 19 blows, four from the youngest attacker who kicked the man in the chest and in the face.

The court heard that a post mortem was carried out in Birmingham in England where Mr Palmer was found dead five days later. There was no medical evidence that the attack caused his death.

However, the post mortem showed he had mild to medium injury to the brain.

The court heard he had not gone to hospital after he was set on by the group in Dublin.

The youngest defendant’s solicitor had pointed out that his client had been responsible for 20% of the blows and had not instigated the attack but had got involved. It was clear he had a lesser role, the solicitor argued.

Showing the footage, the detective had said, “Mr Palmer is obviously not making any retaliation or even defence”.

After he was dragged outside the oldest of the youths continued to attack him.

Detective Garda Keys described him as the ringleader and detailed how over the space of two minutes, that 17-year-old boy pushed the man, punched him six times, stamped on him, and kicked him four times.

In cross-examination, he had said, "We cannot attribute anything out of the post mortem to what happened on the day. We don't know what happened between the 11 and the 16."