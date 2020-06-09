Second wave of Covid-19 is probable in Ireland, says modelling expert

The head of Ireland's Covid-19 modelling group says that people's behaviours will remain modified "for some time", but says that he "has no crystal ball" to say if the economy and society will return to full capacity by the end of the year.

Speaking at the Dáil special committee on Covid-19, Professor Philip Nolan said that there was "a lot of uncertainty about the future of us living with low levels of this virus somewhere in the EU".

He said that it was impossible to say currently if the country would be able to return to normal before Christmas due to the changing understanding of the virus. However, he added that he predicts some modified behaviour for some time to come.

“I honestly don’t have a crystal ball on this one. I don’t know what we’re going to learn about this virus over the next six months.

“It is literally impossible for me to say precisely about the impact in six months' time.

"But our behaviour will continue to be modified by this virus for some time to come."

Professor Nolan said that he believed the NPHET road map, including its acceleration, was the right strategy for the country, but did not say that he disagreed with 1,000 scientists who yesterday called for the country to "crush" the virus before reopening shops and restaurants.

He said that different scientists, working with incomplete information, would have differing opinions regularly.

Professor Nolan said that a second wave of the virus was "probable" but the response to it would be more targeted and specific to areas of outbreaks.

“The second wave will be different from the management of the first wave. The wave is likely to be different and we know a lot more about how to manage this virus than we did the last time.

“So I imagine that there could be more targeted measures introduced to control future outbreaks."-

