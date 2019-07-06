Second Transgender Pride rally to take place in Dublin today

Hundreds of people are expected to attend a transgender event in Dublin city centre today.

The second annual Trans Pride rally get underway in the Garden of Remembrance at midday.

The event aims to highlight the transgender community's opposition to 'oppressive and gender norms'.

This Saturday, 6 July the second annual Trans Pride will take place in Dublin. The theme of these year's march is "Break the Binary" to highlight our opposition to oppressive and rigid gender norms in our society. #TransPrideDublin #BreakTheBinary https://t.co/LulLOmtr0f pic.twitter.com/CqFqcwx4zB — Trans Pride Dublin (@DubTrans) July 3, 2019

Today marks the 27th anniversary of Marsha P Johnson's death, who was a pivotal figure in the Stonewall riots of 1969 which sparked the LGBT+ pride movement.

The march will begin at the Garden of Remembrance and carry on to Merrion Square via O'Connell Bridge, Westmoreland Street and Nassau Street.

This year's theme is 'Break the Binary'.

Organiser Thomas White said he expects at least a thousand people to attend: "We organised trans pride last year because we felt we needed an event that was organised by the trans community for the trans community that really centrered our voices and brought our issues and needs to the forefront that wasn't overshadowed by corporations that don't care about us.

"So last year we had a very successful event and this year we're having another event. It's going to be a grass roots, community led protest that puts the needs of trans people first."