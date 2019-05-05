NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Second transatlantic flight in two days diverts to Shannon with ill passenger

Lufthansa flight 405 departing Shannon for Frankfurt after diverting earlier with a medical emergency. Photo: Pat Flynn.
By Pat Flynn
Sunday, May 05, 2019 - 12:11 PM

A transatlantic flight made an emergency landing at Shannon Airport early today after a passenger was reported to have suffered a stroke.

It was the second time in two days that a flight bound for Europe was forced to make an unscheduled landing at Shannon with ill passengers.

This morning, Lufthansa flight LH-405 was travelling from New York’s JFK International Airport to Frankfurt in Germany when the crew declared a medical emergency at around 7am.

The Boeing 747-800 jet was approaching Ireland’s West coast when the crew confirmed they wished to divert to Shannon requesting emergency medical services to be alerted and standing by for their arrival.

The crew also confirmed they had a man in his 60’s whom, it was feared, had suffered a stroke. The passenger was cared for on board by medical professionals until the flight landed.

The aircraft touched down safely at 8.57am and taxied directly to the terminal where airport ground crews and ambulance paramedics were waiting to board the aircraft.

The passenger was assessed at the airport before being removed by ambulance to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. The flight continued to Frankfurt shortly after 10am.

Yesterday, an American Airlines flight from the US to Italy diverted to Shannon with an ill passenger.

American Airlines flight AA-714 was travelling from Philadelphia to Venice when the crew opted to divert to the Midwest airport. A male passenger was removed to hospital for treatment.

