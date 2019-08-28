Second-round CAO offers issued to more than 2,700 students

More than 2,700 college places have been offered to students this Wednesday as the Central Applications Office (CAO) issued round two offers.

This includes 1,646 students who missed out on their first choice of course when the CAO issued first-round offers on August 15.

Almost 800 CAO applicants received an offer of their first preference Level 8 course during the second round of CAO offers, and 853 applicants received an offer for their first preference Level 7/6.

In total, 2,513 CAO applicants received more than 1,600 offers of Level 8 courses and almost 1,100 Level 7/6 offers this Wednesday morning.

More than 970 of these applicants received an offer for the first time, according to the CAO.

Applicants who received an offer this Wednesday will have until Friday August 30 at 5.15pm to accept, according to CAO communications officer, Eileen Keleghan.

“Many of the applicants receiving a second-round offer today may have already accepted an offer in Round One, and it is important that they take the time to decide between these courses and inform CAO before the reply date of this Friday 30 August at 5.15pm if they wish to accept the new offer.”

“Accepting the new offer will automatically cancel a previous acceptance,” she added.

If this is an applicant’s first offer, they can accept and it will not prevent them from receiving a higher preference course in a later offer round if they are deemed eligible, Ms Keleghan added.

It is important to note, however, that the majority of offers have been issued at this stage and this may be the only offer that they will receive.

There are many options for those who have been unsuccessful in receiving an offer or their desire offer, including further education courses, apprenticeships schemes, taking a year out and reapplying through the CAO next year or repeating the Leaving Certificate, she said.

“The Available Places facility also has almost 200 courses advertised, and some additional offers will be issued on a weekly basis from 6 September until late- September,” she added.