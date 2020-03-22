News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Second patient with coronavirus dies in Northern Ireland
By Press Association
Sunday, March 22, 2020 - 03:09 PM

A second Covid-19 patient has died in Northern Ireland.

The elderly patient had an underlying medical condition and was being treated in hospital, Stormont’s health department said.

Northern Irish Health Minister Robin Swann said: “This heart-breaking news should bring it home to every one of us that coronavirus is a real and present danger across our community.”

He said a minority of people continue to flout social distancing advice designed to minimise the coronavirus spread.

Mr Swann added: “These behaviours are putting the people themselves, their families and their friends and neighbours at risk.

“Coronavirus is a threat across generations and all walks of life.

“We all need to unite to fight against it.”

There were 20 new positives cases of the virus in Northern Ireland as of 2pm on Sunday, bringing the total to 128.

The total number of tests completed is 2,484.

