Second man charged with murdering community worker in Belfast

Tuesday, March 05, 2019 - 05:01 PM

A 32-year-old man will appear in court in Belfast over the murder of a community worker.

Ian Ogle, 45, died after being stabbed 11 times shortly after praying with a pastor near his home in Cluan Place in east Belfast on January 27.

The man is the second to be charged with murdering Mr Ogle.

He is expected to appear in the dock before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.

All charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

The man was arrested at Manchester Airport on Sunday.

Jonathan Brown, 33, of McArthur Court, Belfast, has already been charged with murdering Mr Ogle.

He was remanded in custody last month after appearing before Belfast Magistrates’ Court.

His solicitor said he denied planning, preparing and committing the offence.

- Press Association

