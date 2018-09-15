Second man charged with Cork City robbery

By Liam Heylin

A second man was brought before Cork District Court charged with robbing a 45-year-old man at South Mall, Cork, at 4am.

Peter Carroll, aged 21, of 51 Corrib Lawn, Mayfield, Cork, was charged with robbing a man of €100 at South Mall, Cork, on September 5. Inspector John Deasy said there was no objection to the accused being remanded on bail and his case was adjourned until next month.

Earlier in the week a co-accused, Jamie Crowley, of 24 Nutley Road, Mahon, Cork, was remanded in custody for a week for his part in the alleged incident.

Garda Pat Russell outlined the seriousness of the alleged robbery in that case which left the victim needing treatment for a double jaw fracture and two stab wounds.

“It is alleged a 45-year-old man was walking home through Cork city centre when he was confronted by two males who demanded money from him. He was thrown to the ground and kicked a number of times in the head.

It is alleged that Jamie Crowley took a knife from his pants and stabbed the injured party in the back.

“The injured party managed to get to the other side of the road where he picked up an empty beer keg that was outside the Electric Bar and used that to keep distance between himself and his attackers. But he was stabbed a second time in the shoulder by Jamie Crowley.”