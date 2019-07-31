News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Second man charged in relation to fatal shooting of Alan O'Neill

Second man charged in relation to fatal shooting of Alan O'Neill
By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 09:36 AM

A second man has been charged today in connection with the fatal shooting of Alan O'Neill four years ago.

35-year-old Mr O'Neill shot dead at Kiltalown Road, Tallaght on May 27, 2015, in front of his partner on the driveway of their home.

Last December, Warren Nolan, 22, was found guilty of Mr O'Neill's murder by a majority jury verdict at the Central Criminal Court.

He was also found guilty by a unanimous verdict of setting fire to the car he used in the "hit".

Mr Nolan was sentenced to the mandatory term of life imprisonment for murder and six years for setting the car on fire. Both sentences were backdated to September 2017.

The man arrested today is aged in his early 20s and is the second person to be charged in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear in court this morning.

READ MORE

'We will forever be heartbroken', says mother of man murdered in Tallaght

More on this topic

Irishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound planeIrishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound plane

Pat Kenny to help fund High Court bid to block Bulloch Harbour developmentPat Kenny to help fund High Court bid to block Bulloch Harbour development

Dunnes Stores loses appeal over order to pay €15.5m under Point Village settlementDunnes Stores loses appeal over order to pay €15.5m under Point Village settlement

Suspended sentence for man who invited 15-year-old boy to have sex in his bedSuspended sentence for man who invited 15-year-old boy to have sex in his bed

CourtTOPIC: Court case

More in this Section

Irishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound planeIrishman charged in relation to Australia crash that injured two friends, after arrest on Dublin-bound plane

Irish among researchers who find that pregnant women with pre-eclampsia ‘at higher risk of kidney failure later’Irish among researchers who find that pregnant women with pre-eclampsia ‘at higher risk of kidney failure later’

Johnson appears to snub Varadkar's formal invitation to hold Brexit talks in DublinJohnson appears to snub Varadkar's formal invitation to hold Brexit talks in Dublin

Pat Kenny to help fund High Court bid to block Bulloch Harbour developmentPat Kenny to help fund High Court bid to block Bulloch Harbour development


Lifestyle

Aileen Lee talks to Tony Farrell about his work, career and thoughts on design.‘Everything I make has a function’: We meet woodturner Tony Farrell

Rachel Green? More like Rachel Evergreen, as Jennifer Aniston has kept her skin nearly as youthful as the day she appeared on our screens as her character in Friends. If you ask most women who’d they like to age like the most, tenner bets the answer is Jennifer Aniston.The Skin Nerd: So no one told you ... secrets to Jennifer Aniston’s flawless skin

Sometimes, a must-watch comedy hits our screens: This Way Up is exactly that. Georgia Humphreys meets its creator and star, comedian Aisling Bea, to find out what inspired itLife’s on the up for Aisling Bea ahead of new TV comedy

There can only be one. Highlander may have coined the phrase, but Fortnite has owned it. On Sunday, it was the high ground (not the highland) that won the day, with a peerless performance by 16-year-old Kyle Giersdorf, better known as Bugha, crowning him World Champion.GameTech: Fortnite world champion takes home $3m

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 27, 2019

  • 4
  • 29
  • 30
  • 33
  • 40
  • 42
  • 41

Full Lotto draw results »