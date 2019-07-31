A second man has been charged today in connection with the fatal shooting of Alan O'Neill four years ago.

35-year-old Mr O'Neill shot dead at Kiltalown Road, Tallaght on May 27, 2015, in front of his partner on the driveway of their home.

Last December, Warren Nolan, 22, was found guilty of Mr O'Neill's murder by a majority jury verdict at the Central Criminal Court.

He was also found guilty by a unanimous verdict of setting fire to the car he used in the "hit".

Mr Nolan was sentenced to the mandatory term of life imprisonment for murder and six years for setting the car on fire. Both sentences were backdated to September 2017.

The man arrested today is aged in his early 20s and is the second person to be charged in relation to the incident.

He is due to appear in court this morning.