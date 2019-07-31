News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Second man charged in connection with Alan O'Neill murder remanded in custody

By Digital Desk staff
Wednesday, July 31, 2019 - 12:47 PM

A second man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Alan O'Neill in Dublin four years ago.

Mr O'Neill was 35 when he was shot dead at Kiltalown Road, Tallaght, on May 27, 2015, in front of his partner outside their home.

Eric Shortall, aged 22, with an address at Muskerry Road, Ballyfermot, Dublin, was charged this morning with murder.

Judge Carol Anne Coolican remanded him in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on August 7 next. He was also granted legal aid.

He is the second person to be charged in connection with the incident.

Last year, Warren Nolan, 22, was found guilty of Mr O'Neill's murder by a majority jury verdict at the Central Criminal Court.

He was also found guilty by a unanimous verdict of setting fire to the car he used in the "hit".

