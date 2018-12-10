Second man arrested in Co Down murder probe

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering another man in Co Down.

Padraig Fox, 29, was found dead in a flat in Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

A murder probe was launched following the results of a post-mortem examination on Sunday.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon. His detention followed the earlier arrest of a 26-year-old man.

Police later secured an additional 36 hours to question the older suspect.

Both men remained in custody on Monday evening.

Assembly member Emma Rogan extended her condolences.

“There is shock in the local community and right across the constituency on hearing this shocking news,” said the Sinn Fein representative for South Down.

“My thoughts and sympathies are with the family of this young man.

“I would urge anyone with information to bring it to the PSNI.”

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath described the murder as a “chilling tragedy”.

“The death in Newcastle will come as a complete shock to the community,” he added.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

- Press Association