NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Second man arrested in Co Down murder probe

Monday, December 10, 2018 - 05:40 PM

A second man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering another man in Co Down.

Padraig Fox, 29, was found dead in a flat in Newcastle on Saturday afternoon.

A murder probe was launched following the results of a post-mortem examination on Sunday.

A 21-year-old man was arrested on Monday afternoon. His detention followed the earlier arrest of a 26-year-old man.

Police later secured an additional 36 hours to question the older suspect.

Both men remained in custody on Monday evening.

Assembly member Emma Rogan extended her condolences.

“There is shock in the local community and right across the constituency on hearing this shocking news,” said the Sinn Fein representative for South Down.

READ MORE: 11 genes linked to epilepsy identified in study involving 650 Irish patients

“My thoughts and sympathies are with the family of this young man.

“I would urge anyone with information to bring it to the PSNI.”

SDLP MLA Colin McGrath described the murder as a “chilling tragedy”.

“The death in Newcastle will come as a complete shock to the community,” he added.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward.

- Press Association


KEYWORDS

Co DownPadraig Fox

Related Articles

Four arrested following aggravated burglary in Derry

€2 million worth of cannabis seized by PSNI in Belfast

Police in the North appeal for witnesses following burglary

Police attacked by criminal gang linked to loyalist terrorist group

More in this Section

Cork woman living in fear as her abusive father gains release from jail

Abortion services 'may not be available in every single hospital in every single place but it will be available'

Taoiseach: Withdraw deal 'is the only agreement on the table'

Rodent droppings, gnaw marks and 'filthy' uniforms among the issues cited as Food Safety Authority issues 13 closure orders


Lifestyle

Hangxiety: The new morning after phenomenon that you need to know about

This is how men and women experience heart attacks differently

Hate sprouts? You might change your mind if you grow your own

Islands of Ireland: The lady of the lake

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, December 08, 2018

    • 9
    • 15
    • 17
    • 24
    • 41
    • 43
    • 37

Full Lotto draw results »