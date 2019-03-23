NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Second man arrested as PSNI continue Tyrone disco investigation

By Digital Desk staff
Saturday, March 23, 2019 - 07:29 AM

A second man arrested as part of the investigation into the tragic deaths at a disco in Cookstown in County Tyrone has been released on police bail.

The PSNI say the 40-year-old man, who was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter, has been released pending further inquiries.

On Thursday, a 52-year-old man was released on police bail, to return for questioning at a future date.

The two arrests were made as made as part of a major investigation into the deadly crush, at the Greenvale Hotel, on Sunday night.

The three teenagers who lost their lives were buried yesterday.

Three Tyrone teens laid to rest: 'One phone call changed lives in an instant'

Tributes were paid to the three as mourners remembered the better days.

Father Kevin Donaghy, parish priest of Dungannon, focused on the positive times Connor Currie had in his short life.

"Connor lived through a lot of the more positive experiences: he knew an abundance of times to laugh and even some times to dance; over the years of his young life there was a lot of time to build up his academic success and his sporting skill; plenty of time to keep in his memories of good times with family and friends – treasured times together," he said.

