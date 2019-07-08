News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Second man admits murdering mother-of-three in her home 14 years ago

Irene White,. Picture: Family Handout/PA Wire.
By Alison O’Riordan
Monday, July 08, 2019 - 11:36 AM

A second man has admitted to murdering mother-of-three Irene White in her Co Louth home 14 years ago.

Niall Power (47), with an address at Giles Quay, Riverstown, Dundalk, Co Louth this morning pleaded guilty to the murder of Irene White (43) at Ice House, Demesne Road, Dundalk, Co Louth on April 6, 2005.

In January 2018, historian Anthony Lambe (35), of Annadrumman, Castleblayney, Co Monaghan, was jailed for life after he too pleaded guilty to the murder of Ms White in the kitchen of her home.

Lambe had told investigating gardaí that he carried out the brutal murder after an individual had asked him to kill Ms White on behalf of someone else.

He said he later received "a relatively small sum of money" after stabbing Irene and cutting her throat.

When the registrar read the indictment to Niall Power and asked him how he was pleading, he replied: “Guilty”.

Niall Power during a previous 2018 court appearance related to the same case
Niall Power during a previous 2018 court appearance related to the same case

Sean Gillane SC asked Mr Justice White to accommodate the case later today if possible and said it would not take longer than 25 minutes. Mr Gillane said there would also be victim impact evidence.

Mr Justice White said he would deal with the case before 1pm and remanded Power in custody until then.

