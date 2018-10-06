Second Labour Party councillor resigns as pressure builds on Brendan Howlin

The Labour Party has lost a second councillor in a week amid fresh criticism of leader Brendan Howlin.

Councillor Mick Duff, who led calls during the summer for Mr Howlin to resign, has walked away from the party.

The party has struggled for relevance since being booted from office in 2016 when it lost 30 seats in the Dáil.

His decision to resign follows that of his fellow Dublin South West councillor, Martina Genockey, who despite being promoted heavily by Mr Howlin, felt she should stand down.

In his letter to Mr Howlin and party general secretary Brian McDowell, seen by the Irish Examiner, Mr Duff said the appointment of Mr Howlin has had a “detrimental effect” on the party

“Notwithstanding the democratic deficit involved, the decision by Brendan to insist on his not being elected by the membership at a very minimum prevented the catharsis needed for the party in the wake of what was a very difficult period in government and a bruising election campaign,” wrote Mr Duff.

He said the party is heading into ‘oblivion’ like the SDLP in the North.

“We have learned no lessons from our time in Government and seem hellbent on returning to coalition as soon as we hear the noble call.”

“Difficult as it is in opposition as a small party, we could effectively use that time to reorganise, rejuvenate and rebuild.

“Regaining trust as a party of social conscience is not easy, but it is a road I hoped the party would travel.

“Instead, we hear calls for partnering up with the Social Democrats and the Green Party, bringing Labour into a situation like the SDLP, on a road to oblivion,” he wrote.

“Effective immediately, I am resigning from my position as DSW Constituency Council Chairperson, Central Council member and my membership of the Labour Party.

“I wish all my former Labour colleagues, past and present the very best for the future. I intend to remain on as a non-party member of the current South Dublin County Council,” he said.

Mr Duff said the decision by Ms Genockey to resign as a Labour Party member, councillor, and general election candidate gave him a reason to pause and reflect.

“I was appalled by the fact that a vibrant, genuine, young representative from a community that the Labour Party was established to represent, would find herself making this decision — speaks volumes,” he said.

“Many constituencies felt isolated and ignored, with no organised support from party headquarters or for that matter, a visit by the party leadership. I am sad to say, we have still not addressed this issue effectually,” said Mr Duff.

Responding to the resignation, a Labour spokesperson said: “After the Drogheda think-in there was a great sense of unity in the party, so we are sad to see any member leave.”

“We regret Mick’s decision to resign but wish him all the best for the future,” said the statement.