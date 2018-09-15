Second injured man in court for burglary

By Liam Heylin

Another man bearing serious visible injuries was brought before Cork District Court accused of burgling a house in Cork city.

A similarly injured co-accused was before the court earlier in the week where he applied unsuccessfully for bail where it was alleged that he was seriously assaulted at the scene of his alleged burglary. That man said he got a smack of a hammer in the head.

Co-accused Paddy Shoer, of 15 Barr Na Cnoic, Summerhill, Nenagh, Co Tipperary, was arrested by Detective Garda Pat Barry and brought before Cork District Court.

He was also charged with trespassing at a house on Churchfield Avenue, Churchfield, on the city’s northside, to commit criminal damage.

Mr Shoer’s left arm was swollen and bruised and in a large black sling when he appeared in court. His face was badly bruised and cut. One cut was a long, jagged wound to his forehead.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused was returning to live at his family home at St Joseph’s Park, Nenagh.

Detective Garda Barry said that, in light of the defendant’s injuries, there was no objection to him being released on bail.

Conditions require him to sign daily at Nenagh Garda Station, keep a curfew to be home between 10pm and 6am, not to drive, and to stay out of Cork except for medical and legal appointments.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded him on bail until October 25.

Earlier in the week, Karl O’Brien, who is now living at an apartment in the Blarney area organised through St Helen’s care centre, was arrested by Detective Garda Mick Dolan and brought before Cork District Court.

When Inspector John Deasy suggested to him that he was “off the rails” at the moment and would not turn up in court if granted bail, Mr O’Brien replied: “How am I off the rails? I got a smack in the head with a hammer a few days ago.”

The 27-year-old had various cuts, abrasions, and bruises to his face, and both his eyes and mouth were swollen.

Det Garda Dolan said the accused was assaulted by unknown parties at Churchfield Avenue at an alleged burglary.

Judge Kelleher remanded Mr O’Brien in custody until next Tuesday to allow time for gardaí to obtain directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.