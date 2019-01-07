Second fire on Main Street in Bray in less than a week

There has been a second fire on Main Street in Bray, Co Wicklow in less than a week.
Emergency services were called to a fire at a takeaway this morning just after 5.30am.
The small fire was contained and there are no reports of any injuries.
The Wicklow Fire Service said that the building was "heavily smoke-logged".
Fire on Main Street #Bray this morning at 5.30, fire extinguished by #firefighters in Breathing Apparatus, building heavily smoke-logged. @gardai_ww @BrayTCouncil @wicklowcoco pic.twitter.com/bhWZTWG7HL— Wicklow Fire Service (@FireWicklow) January 7, 2019
Last Friday, a three-story building was gutted after a serious fire broke out.
The blaze had started in the Florentine Bar on Main Street.
The two top floors of the premises - which were occupied by a solicitor's practice - have been completely destroyed, while a pharmacy located on the ground floor had extensive water damage.