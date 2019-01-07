NewsSportBusinessViewsLifePropertyMotorsTechFarming
Home»ireland

Second fire on Main Street in Bray in less than a week

Monday, January 07, 2019 - 09:47 AM
By Digital Desk staff

There has been a second fire on Main Street in Bray, Co Wicklow in less than a week.

Emergency services were called to a fire at a takeaway this morning just after 5.30am.

The small fire was contained and there are no reports of any injuries.

The Wicklow Fire Service said that the building was "heavily smoke-logged".

READ MORE: Here's how much money was raised through local property tax in 2018

Last Friday, a three-story building was gutted after a serious fire broke out.

The blaze had started in the Florentine Bar on Main Street.

The two top floors of the premises - which were occupied by a solicitor's practice - have been completely destroyed, while a pharmacy located on the ground floor had extensive water damage.


KEYWORDS

BrayWicklowFire

More in this Section

More women than men reaching the age of 100, stats show

Taoiseach monitoring Brexit situation 'very closely'

Here's how much money was raised through local property tax in 2018

Three men due in court in connection with cannabis plants seizure


Lifestyle

Why running on an incline could save you time at the gym this year

Stan and Ollie in Cork: A look back at Laurel and Hardy's visit to Leeside

Islands of Ireland: Middle Calf’s room with a view

On the ball for 2019 fitness regime

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, January 05, 2019

    • 7
    • 10
    • 18
    • 26
    • 37
    • 40
    • 4

Full Lotto draw results »