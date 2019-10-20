News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Second Fianna Fáil TD admits voting in another party member’s name

Second Fianna Fáil TD admits voting in another party member’s name
Lisa Chambers
By Elaine Loughlin

Political Correspondent

Sunday, October 20, 2019 - 10:13 PM

A second Fianna Fáil TD has admitted voting in another party member’s name in the Dáil.

It comes as Fianna Fáil TDs Timmy Dooley and Niall Collins have been forced to step down from the Fianna Fáil frontbench over the Dáil voting controversy.

Footage of the Dáil chamber last Thursday shows Mr Dooley appearing to motion his colleague Mr Collins toward his vote button ahead of his absence during votes.

Even though he was not present, Mr Dooley's vote was recorded on six occasions.

Party leader Micheál Martin said it is “not acceptable” that a TD would ask another politician to vote on their behalf.

It has now emerged that fellow Fianna Fáil TD Lisa Chambers voted on behalf of party deputy leader Dara Calleary during the same voting division last week when she inadvertently sat in the wrong seat.

“I sat in Dara Calleary’s seat, which is beside my seat. I pressed the button once in error on the first vote, no one asked me to do this and when I realised, I immediately moved to my own seat.

“The vote was lost by a large number so I did not inform the Teller. It was a genuine mistake and not intended. I have informed the Ceann Comhairle this evening of my error.

“I genuinely believed that this error was insignificant,” she said.

READ MORE

Timmy Dooley and Niall Collins step down from FF front bench over voting controversy

More on this topic

Martin dismisses talk of grand coalition with FGMartin dismisses talk of grand coalition with FG

FF TD urges local councils to use drones to tackle illegal dumpingFF TD urges local councils to use drones to tackle illegal dumping

Micheál Martin launches attack on 'ineffective' Simon HarrisMicheál Martin launches attack on 'ineffective' Simon Harris

Micheál Martin ready for 2020 electionMicheál Martin ready for 2020 election


TOPIC: Fianna Fáil

More in this Section

Fine Gael sees popularity boost in latest pollFine Gael sees popularity boost in latest poll

Dooley apologises as footage emerges of him with Collins in Dáil ahead of voteDooley apologises as footage emerges of him with Collins in Dáil ahead of vote

President Higgins and Defence Minister evacuated from hotel in Lebanese capitalPresident Higgins and Defence Minister evacuated from hotel in Lebanese capital

Gardaí appeal for help in search for missing man in GalwayGardaí appeal for help in search for missing man in Galway


Lifestyle

It’s the personal stories from Bruce Springsteen that turn his new ‘Western Stars’ documentary into something special, the director tells Esther McCarthy.Bruce Springsteen's Western Stars documentary more than just a music film

Apart from the several variations in its spelling in Irish and English, Inishtubbrid, Co Clare is also recognised by three other names: Wall’s Island; O’Grady’s Island and Inishtubber which surely puts it up there as the island with most names — not counting say Inisvickillane, Co Kerry which has about 33 variations to that spelling.The Islands of Ireland: In search of tranquility

More and more communities and volunteers are taking on environmental tasks around the country. In Clonmel, Co Tipperary, for example, people have united to get rid of Himalayan balsam, an invasive plant, from the banks of the River Suir.‘Bashing’ invasive plants

Halloween has become a consumer fest in recent years but there are a number of ways to reduce costs and waste — and make itHappy sustainable Halloween: Don’t be horrified with the waste at Halloween

More From The Irish Examiner

Examviral

Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, October 19, 2019

  • 5
  • 8
  • 18
  • 19
  • 28
  • 34
  • 33

Full Lotto draw results »