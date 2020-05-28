News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland»CORONAVIRUS

Second Covid-19 lockdown could result in 20% unemployment by year's end says ERSI

Second Covid-19 lockdown could result in 20% unemployment by year's end says ERSI
The institute is forecasting the largest recession in Irish history, with GDP falling anywhere between 8.6% and 17.1%.
By Digital Desk staff
Thursday, May 28, 2020 - 10:27 AM

A second lockdown could see 20% of people unemployed by the end of the year.

That is the worst case scenario outlined in the latest quarterly economic research by the Economic and Social Research Institute (ESRI).

The institute is forecasting the largest recession in Irish history, with GDP falling anywhere between 8.6% and 17.1%.

Kieran McQuinn from the ESRI says the pace at which the economy has crashed is eye-opening.

He says: "Back in the early eighties it took 21 quarters to go from the trough to the peak unemployment rate of around 16%.

"And equally if you look at the financial crisis you are talking about it taking 12 quarters to go from the trough of just under 5% unemployment up to a high of 16% by 2012."

The report by the ESRI also says that the unprecedented increase in public expenditure to combat Covid-19, coupled with the loss in revenue from the fall in economic activity, will lead to a significant government deficit this year.

READ MORE

Irish economy set to experience largest annual decline in its history

More on this topic

Trinity Prof Luke O'Neill: No scientific evidence to say schools can not reopenTrinity Prof Luke O'Neill: No scientific evidence to say schools can not reopen

Coronavirus wrap: Dutch GP postponed to 2021 and World Rugby offers law trialsCoronavirus wrap: Dutch GP postponed to 2021 and World Rugby offers law trials

Minister for Education: September school return difficult with two metre social distancing ruleMinister for Education: September school return difficult with two metre social distancing rule

WHO advises 'slow and staggered way' best method for lifting Covid-19 restrictionsWHO advises 'slow and staggered way' best method for lifting Covid-19 restrictions


Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up

TOPIC: Coronavirus

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up