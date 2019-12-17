News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Second count underway as John Coughlan and Tim Cullinan bid to become IFA President

By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, December 17, 2019 - 06:33 PM

A second count is underway to elect the next Irish Farmers' Association President.

After nearly eight hours of counting, the first result in a very tight contest was announced just after 5pm.

There's 900 votes separating the two remaining candidates to succeed Joe Healy.

IFA Livestock Chairman Angus Woods has been eliminated, with 7,149 votes, which are being redistributed.

The two candidates left are Munster Chairman John Coughlan and National Treasurer Tim Cullinan.

Leading the way is Tim Cullinan on 36% and in a strong position, with John Coughlan on 32%.

The IFA has around 70,000 members, but just under 23,000 voted across the nearly 1,000 branches.

Earlier, Galway suckler farmer Pat Murphy was elected Connacht chair.

Meanwhile, a recount has been ordered in the race for IFA Deputy President.

It's after both candidates, Brian Rushe and Thomas Cooney, got 50% of the vote each.

There's just 36 votes separating the candidates, with Brian Rushe holding the narrow lead.

Thomas Cooney has requested a recount, which will take place after the second count for IFA President ends.

