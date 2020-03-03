News Sport Business Views Life Property Motors Tech Farming
Home»ireland

Second coronavirus case confirmed in Ireland

Second coronavirus case confirmed in Ireland
By Digital Desk staff
Tuesday, March 03, 2020 - 08:54 PM

A second case of Coronavirus has been confirmed in the Republic of Ireland.

The patient is a woman in the east of the country who recently travelled back from Italy.

"We're confirming that Ireland has diagnosed one new case of Covid-19," revealed Department of Health chief medical officer Dr Tony Holohan.

The case arises in a female in the east of the country and is associated with travel from northern Italy.

"We have now 397 people in total who have been tested as of Monday, March 2," he added.

This case is not associated with the previously identified case.

Dr Mary Favier, the president of the Irish College of GPs, says the second Irish case is not surprising.

"Inevitably, we were going to get a few (new cases)," she said.

"As long as they have had a travel exposure, it's quite reassuring that containment is working."

Earlier, the government were not advising that St Patrick's Day parades or other large public events be cancelled and this has not yet changed.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar had warned this afternoon that more cases were a distinct possibility.

"There is a moderate to high risk of more cases," he said. "A small percentage of those people may get very sick."

Following a Cabinet meeting, he said it is a “fast evolving situation” and it will be reviewed on a day-by-day basis.

More on this topic

Gerard Howlin: Coronavirus is, I think, a slight, and I hope a passing taste, of what we routinely visit on othersGerard Howlin: Coronavirus is, I think, a slight, and I hope a passing taste, of what we routinely visit on others

Irish Examiner View: Trying to contain coronavirus has led to conflicting messagesIrish Examiner View: Trying to contain coronavirus has led to conflicting messages

Covid-19 crisis: US emergency rate cut 'not a real turning point'Covid-19 crisis: US emergency rate cut 'not a real turning point'

Eddie Hobbs: Amidst Coronavirus fears it is clear Ireland playing national finance JengaEddie Hobbs: Amidst Coronavirus fears it is clear Ireland playing national finance Jenga


TOPIC: Coronavirus

More in this Section

Labour has 'lost the trust' of voters says leadership candidatesLabour has 'lost the trust' of voters says leadership candidates

Greens demand improved public transport take priority over Cork/Limerick motorwayGreens demand improved public transport take priority over Cork/Limerick motorway

Toddler dies and mother and child injured during farmhouse stabbingToddler dies and mother and child injured during farmhouse stabbing

Scammer jailed for ‘very mean fraud on people of Cork’Scammer jailed for ‘very mean fraud on people of Cork’


Lifestyle

Our Top 8 on International Women’s Day today celebrates women in food.Zest for the best: Women in Food

The return of RTÉ One’s Home of the Year for its sixth series on Tuesdays is offering timely escapism.Why Home of the Year is escapism at its best

I cheated playing Fish in the Pond with my five-year-old last night.Learner Dad: 'I’m not sure about the right thing to do when playing games with the kids'

H ALF measures? Not for Half-Life. If there’s one thing we know about Valve’s legendary series, it’s that quality is guaranteed. But after 13 years in limbo, can the world of the Combine still deliver?GameTech: Heroes in a Half-Life

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

LOTTO RESULTS

Saturday, February 29, 2020

  • 5
  • 11
  • 18
  • 35
  • 40
  • 42
  • 10

Full Lotto draw results »