Second Cardinal pulls out of World Meeting of Families in Ireland

A second high-ranking member of the Catholic Church will not be attending the upcoming World Meeting of Families in Ireland.

Cardinal Donald Wuerl had been expected to deliver a keynote speech on Wednesday as part of the event.

Organisers have confirmed the news, but no reason was given by the Archbishop of Washington for his decision.

It comes three days after Boston's Cardinal Sean O'Malley confirmed that he would not be attending.

Cardinal Wuerl was recently criticised in a grand jury report over his handling of abuse allegations in the US state of Pennsylvania.